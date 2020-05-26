UrduPoint.com
Restaurant, Cafe Sealed In Qasimabad Over Violation Of SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro Monday paid surprise visit to Roopa Maari Restaurant and Cafe in Qasimabad and sealed them because they were found violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The assistant commissioner informed that on a complaint, they raided the restaurant and cafe where they found around 300 people were being served food and tea in violation of the ban.

He said the restaurants were allowed for takeaway or home delivery services but they could not serve the customers at their premises.

He urged the people to implement upon the SOPs to control the spread of COVID-19.

