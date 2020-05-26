UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Restaurant, Cafe Sealed On Violating SOP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 07:00 PM

Restaurant, cafe sealed on violating SOP

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :On the Directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro paid surprise visit at a hotel and sealed on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avert COVID-19 spread.

The AC informed here that during a raid on a complaint they found around 300 people sitting in Roopa maari Restaurant and cafe in Qasimabad and the cafe administration was busy in served food in violation of the ban.

Taking action the restaurant and cafe were sealed immediately, he said.

He said the restaurants were only allowed to receive takeaway or home delivery orders and could not serve the customers in their premises.

Related Topics

Hotel Visit Hyderabad Qasimabad

