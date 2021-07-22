Restaurant fined for violating Covid-19 measures

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Local magistrate on Thursday slapped a famous restaurant with fine of Rs. 50,000 for allegedly violating Covid-19 measures.

Assistant Commissioner City, Khwaja Umair Mahmood fined a restaurant Zinzibar under the drive 'no vaccination, no service', launched on direction of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad.

He informed that fine was imposed while checking whether the customers were vaccinated against coronavirus or not.

The Assistant Commissioner said about 19 restaurants and hotels werechecked under the drive, adding, the drive would continue to curtail spread of the virus.