UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Restaurant Fined For Violating Covid-19 Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Restaurant fined for violating Covid-19 measures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Local magistrate on Thursday slapped a famous restaurant with fine of Rs. 50,000 for allegedly violating Covid-19 measures.

Assistant Commissioner City, Khwaja Umair Mahmood fined a restaurant Zinzibar under the drive 'no vaccination, no service', launched on direction of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad.

He informed that fine was imposed while checking whether the customers were vaccinated against coronavirus or not.

The Assistant Commissioner said about 19 restaurants and hotels werechecked under the drive, adding, the drive would continue to curtail spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Fine Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

38 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

14 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

15 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.