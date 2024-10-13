Restaurant fined for violating food safety standards

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its mission to improve food quality across the province.

In a recent operation, Director Operations South, Zubair Ahmed Ijaz, along with a food safety team, inspected a restaurant at Niazi Chowk ant fined it Rs100,000 over violations of hygiene and food safety regulations.

During the inspection, the team discovered the presence of undetectable turmeric powder.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javed said that the rotten fruit was also found in the processing area. He emphasized that ensuring the delivery of quality food to the public is top priority and urged the public to report any food-related complaint to 1223 to maintain food safety standards across the province.