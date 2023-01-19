UrduPoint.com

Restaurant Manager Arrested For Unhygienic Workplace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Zainab Naqvi on Thursday, while showing great resentment over the poor hygiene situation at Shahbaz Canteen and Restaurant, arrested its manager.

According to the district administration, the action was taken on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan who received complaints that Shehbaz Restaurant has poor hygiene conditions at its workplace.

In a prompt action, AC Zainab Naqvi raided the restaurant and arrested its manager for doing business in unhygienic conditions. She said no one would be allowed to play with the lives of people. She warned the hoteliers to keep their environment clean otherwise strict legal action would be initiated against them.

