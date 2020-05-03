UrduPoint.com
Restaurant Owner Among 8 Held For Lockdown Violation

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 02:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The Defence Police arrested 8 violators of lockdown including a restaurant owner.

According to police, the action was taken in DHA Phase-II Extension where a Pizza restaurant was open for take away during midnight violating SOPs issued by the government.

A case was registered against the violators under Section 188 PPC.

Meanwhile, 124 violators of lockdown were arrested from different parts of the city during last 24 hours and as many as 29 cases were registered against the violators.

