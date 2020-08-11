UrduPoint.com
Restaurant Owners For 24-hour Business Permission

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:16 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Restaurant Association has welcomed Sindh government's decision to allow opening of restaurants across the province, however the association is not happy with cut in the timings up to 10 p.m as in the rest of the country 24-hour operation is allowed.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, APRA Convener Akhtar Chawla requested Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to allow restaurants to operate round-the-clock.

He referred to the notification issued by Sindh government which suggested that restaurants in the province will remain open till 10 p.m. There will also be table service.

Restaurant orders can be placed until 9 p.m whereas these eatries have been allowed one extra hour up to 11 p.m on Saturday nights and hence food can be taken away up to 11 p.m. For rest of six days, food can be served six days a week till 10 p.m.

The notification said that all restaurants will have to comply with the coronavirus precautions which include keeping distance of 3 feet between two customers.

Chawla maintained that due to long lockdown for prevention of coronavirus, the restaurant industry was facing serious problems. A big number of people employed with this industry and they were badly suffering along with the owners.

