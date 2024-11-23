Open Menu

Restaurant Sealed For Supplying Unhygienic, Substandard Food In Mirpur AJK

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Restaurant sealed for supplying unhygienic, substandard food in Mirpur AJK

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 23 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Nov, 2024) Local district authorities here on Saturday sealed a restaurant in the city for supplying unhygienic food besides the lack of proper hygiene management at the restaurant.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, duty Magistrate and Extra Assistant Commissioner Syed Kaleem Abbas Shah took the swift action on a complaint lodged by a citizen who allegedly found a worm in the curry plate while taking meal at the restaurant. The duty Magistrate sealed the restaurant after surprise checking and finding the poor-standard food and cleanliness conditions at the restaurant.

The police teams led by magistrates continue surprise checking of the restaurants and takeaways in different parts of the city on a daily basis to implement the price control and supply of quality hygienic food under the official SOPs across the district.

"Those food houses found supplying unhygienic and contaminated edibles play with human health and lives which can never be allowed under any circumstances", the EAC said warning that such food centers would also be sealed for violation of the officially stipulated SOPs.

