Restaurant Sealed For Supplying Unhygienic, Substandard Food In Mirpur AJK
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 10:10 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 23 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Nov, 2024) Local district authorities here on Saturday sealed a restaurant in the city for supplying unhygienic food besides the lack of proper hygiene management at the restaurant.
On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, duty Magistrate and Extra Assistant Commissioner Syed Kaleem Abbas Shah took the swift action on a complaint lodged by a citizen who allegedly found a worm in the curry plate while taking meal at the restaurant. The duty Magistrate sealed the restaurant after surprise checking and finding the poor-standard food and cleanliness conditions at the restaurant.
The police teams led by magistrates continue surprise checking of the restaurants and takeaways in different parts of the city on a daily basis to implement the price control and supply of quality hygienic food under the official SOPs across the district.
"Those food houses found supplying unhygienic and contaminated edibles play with human health and lives which can never be allowed under any circumstances", the EAC said warning that such food centers would also be sealed for violation of the officially stipulated SOPs.
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth work with legislators to brainstorm policies for preventing violent extremism2 minutes ago
-
Defense Minister accuses PTI of spreading chaos in country2 minutes ago
-
DC Ziarat for developing Health Dept on modern lines22 minutes ago
-
PJA concludes training course on forensic science22 minutes ago
-
Dr. Samiullah vows to provide health facilities to people22 minutes ago
-
Landmark first aid training concludes in AJK32 minutes ago
-
IESCO officials team met Chief Engr1 hour ago
-
Robber arrested after encounter1 hour ago
-
Naqvi praises security forces for successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa2 hours ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for successful operations against Khawarij near Pak-Afghan border2 hours ago
-
Punjab govt to ensure fair compensation for sugarcane farmers: AC2 hours ago
-
Fake officer arrested2 hours ago