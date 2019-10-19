Restaurant sealed over selling unhygienic food

(@imziishan)

Restaurant has been sealed over selling unhygienic food in Clifton

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Restaurant has been sealed over selling unhygienic food in Clifton.Clifton cantonment board while taking action against 12 restaurants and hotels over selling unhygienic food has sealed one restaurant and fined it one hundred thousand rupees.

According to Cantonment Board Clifton spokesperson, action has been taken by recently established CBC food cell.

12 restaurants and hotels during examination have been fined and warned while one restaurant has been fined one lac and sealed.