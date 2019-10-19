UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Restaurant Sealed Over Selling Unhygienic Food

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 03:38 PM

Restaurant sealed over selling unhygienic food

Restaurant has been sealed over selling unhygienic food in Clifton

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Restaurant has been sealed over selling unhygienic food in Clifton.Clifton cantonment board while taking action against 12 restaurants and hotels over selling unhygienic food has sealed one restaurant and fined it one hundred thousand rupees.

According to Cantonment Board Clifton spokesperson, action has been taken by recently established CBC food cell.

12 restaurants and hotels during examination have been fined and warned while one restaurant has been fined one lac and sealed.

Recent Stories

Moscow Expects Over 60 Delegations at Russia-Afric ..

1 minute ago

Teacher commits suicide over false allegation of h ..

38 minutes ago

A new food street approved for Rawalpindi city

6 minutes ago

Elizabeth Taylor's personal treasures set for auct ..

6 minutes ago

Mahira Khan hits 5 million Instagram followers, be ..

6 minutes ago

Meray Pass Tum Ho director praises Ayeza Khan for ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.