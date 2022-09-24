UrduPoint.com

Restaurant, Tandoor Sealed For Using Subsidized Flour

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf sealed a restaurant and tandoor for using subsidized flour bags.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday the government had started the sale of wheat flour on subsidized rates to poor people and in this connection, various points were designated for purchase of subsidized four.

The flour was also purchased illegally by the management of Bangali Hotel and a Tandoor on subsidized rates for preparing Roti.

During checking, the AC City seized 25 bags of subsidized flour from the Tandoor and sealed its premises.

Similarly, the AC City also sealed premises of Bangali Hotel and confiscated its entire meal which was prepared from subsidized flour.

Later, the meal was distributed among poor people of the area.

Further action against hotel and Tandoor managers was underway.

