Restaurants Association For Reviewing Decision To Close Eateries Early

The All Hyderabad Hotels and Restaurants Association requested the government to review its decision of closing the eateries by 11 pm every night in order to conserve electricity

Speaking at a press conference at Hyderabad press club on Friday the association's President Nawab Khan claimed that the early closure was affecting around 6,000 hotel owners and 80,000 workforce.

He appealed to the government to extend the closure time by 2 hours so that their businesses could function.

He said the closing of the hotels by 11 pm was tantamount to closing this business altogether, adding that an economic crisis would appear if such a huge workforce became redundant.

He said the people mostly turn to the restaurants for dinner around 10 pm onwards.

He complained that during the day the hotels had to deal with extended hours of the power outages which also affected their businesses.

He blamed that staff of the municipal authorities for continuously creating problems for their business in the name of anti encroachment drives.

The office bearers of the association including Haji Ameer Rehman, Ghulam Sarwar Chandio, Saeed Ahmed, Syed Abdullah Shah, Adil Nawab Khan, Javed Agha and Muhammad Yameen were also present on the occasion and pointed out issues pertaining to the early closure.

