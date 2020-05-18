UrduPoint.com
Restaurants Association Meets Aleem Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

Restaurants Association meets Aleem Khan

A delegation of Restaurants Association called on Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and sought permission to open restaurants on urgent basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :A delegation of Restaurants Association called on Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and sought permission to open restaurants on urgent basis.

According to official sources here, Senior Minister said that restaurants would have to ensure implementation of new standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding that it was a basic right of people to eat good quality food.

"There is a need to follow social distancing and other precautionary measures for a long period of time in view of the prevailing situation caused by COVID-19." No compromise could be made on the cleanliness issue of kitchens in the hotels, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan had given a signal to form new consultative board for restaurants. He apprised that a joint body would be formed comprising representatives of Food authority and restaurants.

During the meeting representatives of the restaurants appealed to protect the industry from damage, and assured that SOPs would be implemented fully.

They highlighted that restaurants were a major hiring industry and a large number of people lost their jobs.

The meeting also discussed problems of restaurants concerning the Food Authority.

