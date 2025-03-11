Open Menu

Restaurants Fascinates Masses With Their Sehri,Iftaar Cum Dinner Buffets In Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Restaurants fascinates masses with their Sehri,Iftaar cum Dinner Buffets in Ramadan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) At the advent of the Holy month of Ramadan, restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet instead of their regular menu. The reason is that people want to visit restaurants for Iftar and this is the best way to try the maximum number of dishes of a restaurant. In Hyderabad almost every 3 star and five-star restaurant offers an Iftar cum dinner buffet.

These restaurants are not only offering Iftar cum dinner buffets but making it one of the best Iftar experiences.

People can visit any of the below restaurants and enjoy the Iftar buffet including PC Legacy Global Palace, Royal Taj, Desi hut restaurant, Dua Restaurant, Kababjees, The Rooftop Hyderabad, Hyderabad Haveli Restaurant, Hyderabad Darbar,Shama Tikka and Mehfil Restaurant (Indus Hotel).

Such Restaurants in Hyderabad offer a variety of food including desi, Pakistani, Afghani, Balochi, Italian Fast food, middle Eastern, Continental and much more.

Deals of mentioned restaurants ranging from a minimum Rs.300 to Rs.2400 enriched with different Iftar cum dinner menu.

