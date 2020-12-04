UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Restaurants, Mart Sealed For Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:36 AM

Restaurants, mart sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

The district administration on Thursday ordered to seal two restaurants and a mart after imposing fine over violating standard operating procedures (SOPs).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ):The district administration on Thursday ordered to seal two restaurants and a mart after imposing fine over violating standard operating procedures (SOPs). On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomor, local administration and the district health authorities were utilizing all available resources to protect citizens from coronavirus.

The Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro has sealed 'Salwa Mart' while imposing a fine of Rs. 20,000 on Zam Zam restaurant at Jamshoro road for violation of SOPs.The Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab also sealed two restaurants in taluka city for not following orders of the administration. Hussaini Qureshi Kafe and Breeze Fish Hala Naka were sealed due to violation of SOPs.

The AC Latifbad, Ishtiaq Mangi, sealed an ATM of a private bank located at Auto Bahn Road where thousands of women gathered for drawing Ehsas Kafalat amount and advised the women to receive their amount from designated points with following COVID-19 related SOPs. There are 20,000 beneficiaries of BISP/Ehsas Kafalat in taluka Latifabad and they were asked to collect their amount from Iqra School Hali Road and APWA School at unit No. 08 during office hours to avoid risk of COVID-19 spread, he said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural, Qandeel Fatima Memon, also imposed a fine of Rs.15,000 on a hotel for not following SOPs and urged shopkeepers and hotel owners to strictly follow government orders with regard to COVID-19 threat.

Related Topics

Hotel Fine Road Bank Hyderabad Jamshoro Hala Qasimabad Women All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

11 minutes ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

11 minutes ago

US Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Resume Work With M ..

2 minutes ago

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

LDA approves construction of 4,000 residential uni ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.