UrduPoint.com

Restaurants Offering Special "Sehri Deals"gaining Momentum During Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Restaurants offering special "Sehri deals"gaining momentum during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :During the holy month of Ramazan, local restaurants is offering special 'Sehri deals' to attract the customers, as the trend of arranging 'sehri' meals for friends and family is getting momentum.

According to traditional food spots of Islamabad and Rawalpindi claimed that they are offering special Sehri packages especially for the families as after coronavirus restriction they have permission to use their halls and serve customers.

The tradition of eating out on 'Sehri' is popular among the people where foodies were witnessing in large to enjoy desi delights like 'makhni cholay', 'nihari', 'sri-paya' and 'paratha', said a customer while speaking to a private news channel.

Everyone is busy in their life and can not get enough time to prepare Sehri at mid night so, many restaurants are offering special sehri buffet to make our Ramadan more special, said a lady customer.

A number of hotel and restaurants become lively during Ramzan as the trend is getting momentum, said another customer, adding, mostly youngsters are seen to be flocked in restaurant and hotel to enjoy the Ramazan meals.

The trend of 'Sehri' arranging outdoor with the passage of time has increased all across the country including Capital city as discount deals attracting toward customers, said a visitor.

To make Sehri memorable, some exciting and tempting deals for Ramazan are available in various food points in the country, said a citizen.

Sehr dine-outs with a fancy huge menu have become a trend over recent years, said another women.

We are trying our best to deliver standard food in Sehri, said a worker from a famous food outlet, adding, we are offering these deals through social media platforms and we are very careful to keep the food hygienic.

Khujla-Pheni is also well-known item of Ramazan and it is one of the most popular items sold in the month of Ramzan all over Pakistan, said a shopkeeper.

The trend to have Iftaris at restaurants with friends and family has been in vogue for many years, and in recent times, the innovative Sehri meals at restaurants have also become a regular feature of Ramazan, said a citizen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Social Media Hotel Rawalpindi Women Family All From Best Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th April 2022

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

1 day ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

1 day ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.