Restaurants Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 09:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Mahar Abbas Haral Sunday visited various markets in the Saddar area and inspected the enforcement of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the district administration to ensure the implementation of the provincial government's orders.

During checking, the AC sealed three restaurants and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 over violation of COVID-19 SOPs. The AC also distributed face masks among the shopkeepers and warned that stern action would be taken against those violating the SOPs.

