Restaurants, Shops Sealed, Fined Rs.14000 Over SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :District Administration Badin on Tuesday sealed around 32 outlets including 7 restaurants and 25 shops while 12 shops were fined at Rs.14000 for violating SOPs formulated by the Sindh Government.

According to details Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shahnawaz Khan paid surprise visits to the different cities of the district and reviewed the lock down situation and sealed 7 restaurants and 25 shops on non compliance over SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner on the occasion distributed masks and hand sanitizers among people.

He emphasized upon people and traders to cooperate with district administration to contain the spread of deadly virus.

DC said that Coronavirus was a very lethal disease which could only be tackled by adopting precautionary measures.

