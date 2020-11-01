Restaurants, stalls serving variety of 'Soups' ahead of Chilly winter nights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :With the start of winter nights, the business of 'chicken soup' get upwards boom in the Capital city where a large number of people can be seen enjoying chicken soup either by standing near soup stalls or sitting in shops and restaurants.

Chicken soup is a sole winter delicacy whose demand increases as soon as the mercury takes a dip in Capital city and several chicken corn soup vendors are seen in the market catering to people who love to indulge in this winter delicacy.

According to Shopkeepers, Islamabadies are enjoying the refreshing cool breezes caused by dropping temperature. They like to savor the salty soup to ward off cold.

A citizen Muhammad Musa at F-10 soup stall talking to APP said, there is nothing quite as comforting as a bowl of hot soup to warm you up in the winter months.

Another customer at G-7 Sitara Market said chicken corn soup is such a good and healthy food item during the cold evenings and its most seasonal delight in my family.

A shopkeeper in Jinnah Super Market said all soup vendors usually do business from start of November to the beginning of March and once winter is over, all turn to selling other summer related food items.

A restaurant worker in Blue area said, winter was the perfect time to earn handsome amount through selling chicken corn soup which is our trade mark.

Mostly families and group of youngsters are visiting our shops at night to enjoy different kinds of soups including chicken corn, hot and sour, and fish soups. The soups stalls, where prices are usually affordable, said a restaurant manager.

A soup can do what a medicine never can soothe and relax you in an inexplicable way when you're down with cold, cough and fever. It's by far the most comforting food, not to mention, healthy and delicious too, said a Youngster Usman Khalid.

Winters are synonymous with common cold and cough. Besides right medication, it is imperative to consume comforting and effective foods like Chicken corn soup, said another citizen.

On the other hand , health experts are also of the view that soup, fish, dry fruits and other such items must be consumed by the citizens as a preventive measure to save them from cold weather.

