UrduPoint.com

Restoration Of 132 KV Transmission Line To Be Completed By Friday: QESCO Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Restoration of 132 KV transmission line to be completed by Friday: QESCO Spokesperson

The Spokesperson of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Wednesday said the repairing and restoration work on two towers of 132KV double circuit transmission line, felled due to rain and flood, has been completed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Spokesperson of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Wednesday said the repairing and restoration work on two towers of 132KV double circuit transmission line, felled due to rain and flood, has been completed.

The restoration work on the third tower of 132KV double circuit transmission line is going on which is expected that the power supply will be restored by Friday.

He said three towers of 132KV double circuit transmission line were felled in Peer Ghaib area in Bolan due to flood and heavy rains.

The staff of GSO and GSC branches of QESCO is taking tireless efforts to restore the transmission line on emergency basis and ensure electricity to the effected districts including Quetta city.

He said after the restoration of the said transmission line, all the affected districts of the province including Quetta will get a lot of relief.

Related Topics

Quetta Electricity Flood Company Bolan All QESCO Rains

Recent Stories

Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed ..

Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed by Thursday: Amir Muqam

52 seconds ago
 166 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+ Progr ..

166 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+ Programme

53 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court orders to delete Azam Khan's ..

Islamabad High Court orders to delete Azam Khan's name from stop list

3 minutes ago
 Passenger buses without emergency door banned from ..

Passenger buses without emergency door banned from Sept 7

3 minutes ago
 Meeting of Russia-Iran Economic Commission to Be H ..

Meeting of Russia-Iran Economic Commission to Be Held by Yearend - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 HEC urges varsities to put collective efforts for ..

HEC urges varsities to put collective efforts for relief of flood affectees

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.