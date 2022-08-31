Restoration of 132 KV transmission line to be completed by Friday: QESCO Spokesperson

The Spokesperson of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Wednesday said the repairing and restoration work on two towers of 132KV double circuit transmission line, felled due to rain and flood, has been completed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Spokesperson of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Wednesday said the repairing and restoration work on two towers of 132KV double circuit transmission line, felled due to rain and flood, has been completed.

The restoration work on the third tower of 132KV double circuit transmission line is going on which is expected that the power supply will be restored by Friday.

He said three towers of 132KV double circuit transmission line were felled in Peer Ghaib area in Bolan due to flood and heavy rains.

The staff of GSO and GSC branches of QESCO is taking tireless efforts to restore the transmission line on emergency basis and ensure electricity to the effected districts including Quetta city.

He said after the restoration of the said transmission line, all the affected districts of the province including Quetta will get a lot of relief.