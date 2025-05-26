Restoration of Akbari Gate to its original condition completed

The district administration has completed the work on restoring the historic Akbari Gate to its original condition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The district administration has completed the work on restoring the historic Akbari Gate to its original condition.

Punjab Archaeology Department sources told APP that it has been decided to completely demolish the Rim Market located in front of Akbari Gate, and Rs.1 billion will be paid in terms of structural and business losses.

Negotiations with 384 shopkeepers of Rim Market were successful, and 33 kanals and 15 marla government land will be retrieved to restore its beauty.

They said that 384 shops of Rim Market covering an area of 95,713 square feet will be demolished, while 33 kanals of land between Yazmani Mosque and Akbari Gate will be restored.

It is worth mentioning here that the work of beautification of Akbari Gate and Yazmani Mosque will be completed with the cooperation of the French Government.