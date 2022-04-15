Restoration of Asia largest LPG plant Jamshoro urged

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Chairman of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Industries Association Irfan Khokhar has urged the government to restore the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) which was closed two years ago

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chairman of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Industries Association Irfan Khokhar has urged the government to restore the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) which was closed two years ago.

In a statement issued here on Friday Khokhar complained that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government closed JJVL, which was the largest LPG plant in the country, without a strong reason, 21 months ago.

He argued that the closure had caused around Rs 50 billion loss besides creating shortage of 237,000 metric ton LPG.

He recalled that the plant was inaugurated on March 16, 2004, by former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali and that at the time of its opening the JJVL was Asia's largest LPG plant.

Khokhar urged the government for resumption of the plant's operation so that it could contribute to the country's economy and address the LPG shortfall.