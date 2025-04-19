Restoration of Circular Garden discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the Lahore Administration Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) DG was held with Representative Traders of Circular Garden here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by WCLA, the main agenda of the discussion was the restoration of Circular Garden and finding effective solutions for the affected businesses. All attendees shared their views and emphasized the need for practical resolutions to the ongoing business concerns.

The district administration and the Walled City of Lahore Authority assured the traders that the Punjab government’s policy does not intend to displace traders or disrupt businesses.

Instead, the objective was to find practical and improved alternative solutions.

Several proposals were discussed during the meeting and it was mutually agreed that the revitalization of Lahore’s heritage and commercial activity would be carried out in full consensus with the trader community.

Trader representatives who attended the meeting include Khawaja Imran, Adil Mir, Khawaja Adnan Shehzad, Haji Shehzad Rafique, Shehzad Khan, Lahore Chamber of Small Traders President Amjad Chaudhry and Lahore Chamber of Commerce former president Sohail Lashari.