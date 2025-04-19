Open Menu

Restoration Of Circular Garden Discussed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Restoration of Circular Garden discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the Lahore Administration Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) DG was held with Representative Traders of Circular Garden here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by WCLA, the main agenda of the discussion was the restoration of Circular Garden and finding effective solutions for the affected businesses. All attendees shared their views and emphasized the need for practical resolutions to the ongoing business concerns.

The district administration and the Walled City of Lahore Authority assured the traders that the Punjab government’s policy does not intend to displace traders or disrupt businesses.

Instead, the objective was to find practical and improved alternative solutions.

Several proposals were discussed during the meeting and it was mutually agreed that the revitalization of Lahore’s heritage and commercial activity would be carried out in full consensus with the trader community.

Trader representatives who attended the meeting include Khawaja Imran, Adil Mir, Khawaja Adnan Shehzad, Haji Shehzad Rafique, Shehzad Khan, Lahore Chamber of Small Traders President Amjad Chaudhry and Lahore Chamber of Commerce former president Sohail Lashari.

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

43 minutes ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans

47 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

6 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

6 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

6 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

7 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

7 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

7 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

7 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

7 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan