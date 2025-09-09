Restoration of damaged roads & bridges reviewed in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Following the directives of the provincial government, steps are being taken for the rehabilitation of roads and bridges affected by recent rains in district Abbottabad.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram, chaired an important meeting to review the restoration work in both urban and rural areas of the district.

He directed the concerned departments to ensure immediate and effective measures for the rehabilitation process.

The meeting also discussed issues related to bridges damaged by torrential rains and flooding, particularly the Havellian Ayub Bridge.

The session was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, representatives of GDA, TMAs, NHA, PKHA, C&W, along with officers from other relevant departments.