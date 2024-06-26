Restoration of departmental sports to be helpful in providing healthy activities; Rana Masshood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP)Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that departmental sports had been restored on the instructions of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to the media, he informed that the players were suffering great difficulties due to the ban on departmental sports since September 2021.

Chairman PMYP added that the early restoration of departmental sports became possible with the efforts of the Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Rana Sana Ullah.

“The revival of departmental sports will promote sports and encourage sportspersons, “he said.

Rana Mashhood further stated the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination was working on proposals and programmers to improve departmental sports, adding the restoration of departmental sports would provide healthy activities for youth.