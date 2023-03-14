UrduPoint.com

Restoration Of Diplomatic Relations Between Iran And Saudi Arabia Is A Very Important Development. Positive Changes Will Take Place In The Region. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 01:49 PM

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very important development. Positive changes will take place in the region. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

China's sincere conciliatory role as a precursor to a new blok in the region, Pakistan's geographical position will have very important and effective results. Leader of Muslim League Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that the axis of power is shifting from the West to the East, the recent example of which is the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two rivals.

He said that the restoration of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations is a very important development, positive changes will take place in the region.He said that the series of economic competition has left the defence competition far behind,at this time the Nations in the World are busy proving there selves strength in the field of economic development.He further said that China's sincere conciliatory role is the precursor of a new block in the region, Pakistan's geographical position will produce very important and effective results.

