Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very important development. Positive changes will take place in the region. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

He said that the restoration of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations is a very important development, positive changes will take place in the region.He said that the series of economic competition has left the defence competition far behind,at this time the Nations in the World are busy proving there selves strength in the field of economic development.He further said that China's sincere conciliatory role is the precursor of a new block in the region, Pakistan's geographical position will produce very important and effective results.