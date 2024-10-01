Open Menu

Restoration Of Dunyapur-Kahror Pacca Road Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr and Member National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju inaugurated the restoration and rehabilitation project of the Dunyapur-Kahror Pacca road under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s flagship initiative.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Chak 15M, where MNA Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju took a briefing from Communications and Works Department Executive Engineer Ghulam Fareed on the 24-kilometer-long project.

The project, at a cost of Rs 228 million, aims to restore the road linking Dunyapur and Kahror Pacca, providing crucial connectivity for the region.

On this occasion, former MPA Shah Muhammad Joiya, Assistant Commissioner Dunyapur Anam Sughair Bajwa, Deputy Director Development & Planning Hafiz Muhammad Zafar and other government officials were present.

The rehabilitation of the Dunyapur-Kahror Pacca road will benefit thousands of residents across both tehsils by enhancing transportation links. The road, a vital artery for commuters and farmers alike, will improve daily travel, reducing time and costs, and ensuring easier access to markets for agricultural produce.

The development is expected to significantly boost economic activity in rural areas, enabling farmers to transport their goods more efficiently to the markets.

