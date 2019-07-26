Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Zia-Ullah Longov on Friday said restoration of durable peace was top priority of provincial government while measures were being taken to enhance capacity of security forces through latest training and provision of modern equipment for stability of province

He said law and order situation was improved today in the respective areas of Balochistan due to countless martyrdoms of security forces which would be remembered with best words in the province.

"All out efforts are being taken to ensure welfare of police personnel", he said, adding vocational training and special counter-terrorism training are being given to police personnel for enhancing performances of them to utilize their capabilities for eliminating illegal activities from the areas.

He expressed these views while addressing at 10 batch passing out parade of Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) at Police Training Sariab Road Quetta. Inspector General of Police Balochistan Muhasin Hassin Butt, Additional Inspector General VC Commandant Naeem Akram Baroka, Additional IG Jahanzaib Khan Jugaizai, Additional IG Muhammad Zaffar, IG Prisoners Muhammad Yousaf, Commandant ATF Colonel retired Asad Farooq and other officials were present on the occasion.

He said security forces including police personnel are playing vital role for maintaining peace in Balochistan and also paid rich tribute martyrdoms of security forces who had given countless sacrifices their precious lives for protection of public's lives in the area. Martyrdoms' families would not leave alone and provincial government stand with them, he said.

Zia Ullah longov also urged new ATF's personnel to play their responsibility role for decreasing crime activities from the areas and also congratulated them on completion of their training.

He mentioned all available resources are being utilized to uplift capabilities of security forces including police in order to curb terrorism activities from province, so that protection of public lives would be ensured.

Home Minister also approved charter of demands of ATF which was presented by ATF Commandant.

Mr. Zia Ullah Longov distributed cash, and certificates among best performers during training at conclusion of ceremony.