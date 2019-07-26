UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Restoration Of Durable Peace Govt's Top Priority: Balochistan Home Minister Zia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:34 PM

Restoration of durable peace govt's top priority: Balochistan Home Minister Zia

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Zia-Ullah Longov on Friday said restoration of durable peace was top priority of provincial government while measures were being taken to enhance capacity of security forces through latest training and provision of modern equipment for stability of province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Zia-Ullah Longov on Friday said restoration of durable peace was top priority of provincial government while measures were being taken to enhance capacity of security forces through latest training and provision of modern equipment for stability of province.

He said law and order situation was improved today in the respective areas of Balochistan due to countless martyrdoms of security forces which would be remembered with best words in the province.

"All out efforts are being taken to ensure welfare of police personnel", he said, adding vocational training and special counter-terrorism training are being given to police personnel for enhancing performances of them to utilize their capabilities for eliminating illegal activities from the areas.

He expressed these views while addressing at 10 batch passing out parade of Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) at Police Training Sariab Road Quetta. Inspector General of Police Balochistan Muhasin Hassin Butt, Additional Inspector General VC Commandant Naeem Akram Baroka, Additional IG Jahanzaib Khan Jugaizai, Additional IG Muhammad Zaffar, IG Prisoners Muhammad Yousaf, Commandant ATF Colonel retired Asad Farooq and other officials were present on the occasion.

He said security forces including police personnel are playing vital role for maintaining peace in Balochistan and also paid rich tribute martyrdoms of security forces who had given countless sacrifices their precious lives for protection of public's lives in the area. Martyrdoms' families would not leave alone and provincial government stand with them, he said.

Zia Ullah longov also urged new ATF's personnel to play their responsibility role for decreasing crime activities from the areas and also congratulated them on completion of their training.

He mentioned all available resources are being utilized to uplift capabilities of security forces including police in order to curb terrorism activities from province, so that protection of public lives would be ensured.

Home Minister also approved charter of demands of ATF which was presented by ATF Commandant.

Mr. Zia Ullah Longov distributed cash, and certificates among best performers during training at conclusion of ceremony.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Law And Order Road All From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan continues its Humanitarian assistance ..

5 minutes ago

Ecuador Weighs New Humanitarian Visas for Venezuel ..

3 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Invites New UK Prime Minister to ..

3 minutes ago

Heads of Germany's Saxony, Brandenburg Urge EU to ..

3 minutes ago

NUST Internship Programme for International Studen ..

8 minutes ago

Purchase of sacrificial animals begins in city are ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.