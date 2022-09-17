UrduPoint.com

Restoration Of Electricity Underway In Sindh On Instructions Of PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 08:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the work on Dadu-Johi 132 kilovolt electricity transmission line was continuing.

The restoration of the Dadu-Johi transmission line would revive the supply of electricity to towns of Johi, Wahi Pandhi and surrounding areas hit by unprecedented floods.

The feeder of Gorakh hill station would also be made operational.

Despite the flood water of eight feet in the area, the staff of Sukkur Electric Supply Company was continuing its work on boats.

The prime minister himself was monitoring the restoration work in the flood affected areas. He was receiving daily report about the progress in rehabilitation.

