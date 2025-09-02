Open Menu

Restoration Of Flood-hit Roads Underway In

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Restoration of flood-hit roads underway in

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) On the directions of XEN Highways Muhammad Saeed,restoration work on flood-affected roads in Gujrat was continuing at a fast pace to restore smooth traffic flow.

According to a Highways Department spokesperson on Tuesday,rehabilitation work was being carried out on Shahbazpur-Changanwani Road,Jalalpur Jattan–Sialkot Road(Shahbazpur, Mauza Khassa) and Kari Sharif-Sarkhpur Road.

The department has deployed teams and heavy machinery at multiple locations to complete the work on an urgent basis,ensuring relief for commuters and residents of the affected areas.

