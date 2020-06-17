Restoration of four parks:tenders to be held on June - 30

UrduPoint.com
Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided restoration of four parks while tenders of these projects would be held on June 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided restoration of four parks while tenders of these projects would be held on June 30.

The tenders would be held at PHA head office while four parks included Shah Shamas, Rehmat colony, Dhobi Ghat and Dogar Parks and about Rs 57 millions will be spent on these projects.

Director General PHA Dr Abid Mahmood expressed these views during visits to Chowk Kumharanwala, Daulat Gate and Rehmat colony Park here on Wednesday.

The authority has also started renovation of green belts and chowks while plantation of colourful flowers and trees be ensured at various chowks of the city.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua said that tree plantation was being made at various green belts and chowks.

Meanwhile, Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua said that activities to make the city green have been started in collaboration with public private partnership.

The plantation of shady trees would be made at various roads and green belts of the city in this regard.

He expressed these views during meeting with CEO Al-Hilal Majid Fakhri along with DG PHA Dr Abid Mahmood.

He said that the city has required more trees and all possible resources were being utilized for this.

Dr Abid said that plantation of environment friendly trees and saplings was dire need of time.

Majid Fakhri said that they had made tree plantation at 114 kilometers Naag Shah chowk to Khanewal road and assured his full cooperation for beautification of the city.

APP /sak

