Restoration of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh under way

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is working on conservation and restoration of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh, located in Gujranwala.

According to the WCLA sources here on Sunday, the project was started in May 2024 and it would be completed by November 2025.

Sources said, "This Haveli is historically famous for Ranjit Singh who was born and brought up here. Therefore, it is considered as one of the prominent architectural buildings of Sikh heritage."

More than half of the work had been completed including documentation, surface treatment and removal of encroachment, sources added. Sources further said that the budget of this project is Rs 84.

5 million.

Walled City of Lahore Authority Conservation and Planning Director Najam-us-Saqib said, "We have been progressing swiftly with the conservation project of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh."

He said that significant restoration elements had been successfully completed while ongoing work includes structural consolidation and roof treatment. Additionally, this project encompasses an illumination plan, whereby various lights would be installed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Haveli, he said and added that considerable efforts were also being dedicated to facilitating public access, ensuring that the site remains readily accessible for exploration".