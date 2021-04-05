Minister for Housing , Dr. Amjad Ali on Monday that special priority was being given restoration and rehabilitation of historical buildings and places in ongoing development projects in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Housing , Dr. Amjad Ali on Monday that special priority was being given restoration and rehabilitation of historical buildings and places in ongoing development projects in Swat.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkwa government was paying special attention to promote quality education across the province and has taken concrete steps in this regard.

The minister expressed these views while addressing an inauguration ceremony of the new building of Government Higher Secondary School Union Council Shamozai Swat.

The building was built by Main Gul Abdul Dawood in 1964 and has his historical significance.

Besides principal Ayub Khan and teaching staff a large number of elders from the area were present on the occasion.

Dr. Amjad Ali said that the building built during era during Swat State in Union Council Shamozai was a memorial to Main Gul Abdul Dawood Known as Bacha Sahib, has a special significance.

He said that renovation project costing Rs. 35 millions were being spent to make this historical educational institution a memorable and safe for coming generations.

He said that modern science laboratory to facilitate students.

He visited various blocks of the school and inspected various sections.

The participants of the event v especially students thanked minister for preserving of ancient historical heritage Swat and allocating funds for up-gradation with modern science laboratory.