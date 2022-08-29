UrduPoint.com

Restoration Of IMF Program To Help Bring Economic Stability: Miftah Ismail

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 11:52 PM

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Monday said that restoration of IMF program would help bring economic stability in the country

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) regime and former Finance Minister Asad Umer could not make soft agreement with IMF but the PML-N government had received positive response from the IMF, he said while talking to a private television channel.

IMF, he said had expressed satisfaction with the policies of Pakistani government.

The minister said that restoration of IMF program would have positive impact on business and economic sector.

Commenting on shortage of food items and high inflation after the floods, he said, we would import wheat and vegetables from neighboring country to avoid food crisis.

He admitted the country was facing multiple challenges due to heavy floods.

He said, the prices of vegetables had gone up due to the devastating floods .

In reply to a question about IMF's tough demands, he replied that investments were coming from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar besides China.

Appreciating the Prime Minister's steps for the country, he said, Pakistan had come out of serious economic crisis due to PM's hard decisions.

To a question about negative role of PTI leaders, he said that PTI leaders had tried best to halt IMF program.

