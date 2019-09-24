Restoration of industrialists' trust top priority: Dharejo

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said the government will resolve the problems faced by industrialists on priority basis to accelerate industrial activities and to create new job opportunities in the province.

While presiding over a meeting at the office of the Site Super Highway Association of Industries here on Tuesday, the minister said restoration of confidence of industrialists was among his top priorities, according to a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by MD Site Zubair Pervez, Chief Engineer Site Rasheed Milano and other officers as well.

The meeting was also attended by Site Super Highwayighway Association President Raja Ilyas Shahanshah, Javed Ghori Hashmi Sarma Wala and other industrialists.

The association gave a detailed briefing on the problems faced by the industrialists.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said he would talk to the IG Police Sindh on law and order situation in industrial zones. He further said there are many complaints of illegal occupation of industrial plots.

He promised to meet the Sindh Chief Minister to resolve the longstanding demand of industries for supply of water.

He further said the Managing Director Site has been instructed to meet MD Water board immediately over complaints of wrong water billing to industrialists.

The minister said the roads of the Site Industrial Area are in bad shape and steps will be taken to improve them soon.

He said industrialists would had to play their vital role forthe improvement of the industry.