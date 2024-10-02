Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the restoration work of the infrastructure affected by the recent rains is underway at a rapid pace

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the restoration work of the infrastructure affected by the recent rains is underway at a rapid pace.

He said that Repair and resurfacing work on roads around Qasba Morr in Orangi Town is being carried out, which will facilitate transportation for the residents of the area, said a statement.

Construction and repair work on various roads, including I.I. Chundrigar Road, Shahrah e Orangi, Gi Alana Road, Baloch Colony Road, and Mewa Shah Road, is also being prioritized to improve the affected infrastructure for the citizens as quickly as possible, he said.

He said that the Sindh government has requested the town administration to provide suggestions for the repair and restoration of the sub-roads and streets under their jurisdiction, so that all roads and streets in the city can be made motorable.

Those who criticize will continue to do so, we will keep working and will adhere to a strategy of including everyone in the efforts for the city’s improvement.

Murtaza Wahab mentioned that the KMC's engineering department is working on the repair and resurfacing of roads and highways affected by the recent rains in various areas of the city, utilizing all available resources.

He stated that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has offered to assist in the repair and restoration of streets and sub-roads within the jurisdictions of town administrations, to collaboratively improve the city.

To ensure quality in construction work, measures are being taken to discourage substandard work and ensure that every penny allocated for the city’s construction and development is used transparently.

Contractors found to be providing substandard work are being blacklisted, and a continuous monitoring system is being implemented to help make the city’s basic infrastructure sustainable in the future, he said.

He mentioned that repair and restoration work on roads is ongoing across all districts of the city without discrimination. We believe in maintaining a uniform pace of development throughout the city, and we are in ongoing contact with all relevant civic bodies.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that KMC will receive an annual development program budget of around Rs 10 to 11 billion over the next few years, along with more than Rs 3 billion from various taxes. Therefore, there will be no issue in the funding for road construction projects. However, it is essential that all elected representatives who represent the citizens fulfill their duties with integrity and reach out to relevant bodies to address the issues in their areas.