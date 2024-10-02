Restoration Of Infrastructure Affected By Recent Rain Underway: Mayor Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 10:26 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the restoration work of the infrastructure affected by the recent rains is underway at a rapid pace
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the restoration work of the infrastructure affected by the recent rains is underway at a rapid pace.
He said that Repair and resurfacing work on roads around Qasba Morr in Orangi Town is being carried out, which will facilitate transportation for the residents of the area, said a statement.
Construction and repair work on various roads, including I.I. Chundrigar Road, Shahrah e Orangi, Gi Alana Road, Baloch Colony Road, and Mewa Shah Road, is also being prioritized to improve the affected infrastructure for the citizens as quickly as possible, he said.
He said that the Sindh government has requested the town administration to provide suggestions for the repair and restoration of the sub-roads and streets under their jurisdiction, so that all roads and streets in the city can be made motorable.
Those who criticize will continue to do so, we will keep working and will adhere to a strategy of including everyone in the efforts for the city’s improvement.
Murtaza Wahab mentioned that the KMC's engineering department is working on the repair and resurfacing of roads and highways affected by the recent rains in various areas of the city, utilizing all available resources.
He stated that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has offered to assist in the repair and restoration of streets and sub-roads within the jurisdictions of town administrations, to collaboratively improve the city.
To ensure quality in construction work, measures are being taken to discourage substandard work and ensure that every penny allocated for the city’s construction and development is used transparently.
Contractors found to be providing substandard work are being blacklisted, and a continuous monitoring system is being implemented to help make the city’s basic infrastructure sustainable in the future, he said.
He mentioned that repair and restoration work on roads is ongoing across all districts of the city without discrimination. We believe in maintaining a uniform pace of development throughout the city, and we are in ongoing contact with all relevant civic bodies.
Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that KMC will receive an annual development program budget of around Rs 10 to 11 billion over the next few years, along with more than Rs 3 billion from various taxes. Therefore, there will be no issue in the funding for road construction projects. However, it is essential that all elected representatives who represent the citizens fulfill their duties with integrity and reach out to relevant bodies to address the issues in their areas.
Recent Stories
Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case
Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan
Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused
'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city
IHC disposes of Shibli Faraz's plea
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas attends Seerat conference
Pakistan calls for de-escalation of hostilities, conflict resolution in ME
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Holds Inaugural Meeting, Elects New Leadership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs4 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA4 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case4 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan4 minutes ago
-
Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused12 minutes ago
-
'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'12 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme12 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of Shibli Faraz's plea13 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas attends Seerat conference18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for de-escalation of hostilities, conflict resolution in ME32 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts Pakistan, Malaysia think-tank dialogue32 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Gujrat development projects case18 minutes ago