Restoration of internet services in Lahore directed

The competent authority has accorded approval of restoration of internet services in the areas of Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The competent authority has accorded approval of restoration of internet services in the areas of Lahore.

According to a letter written to the Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Ministry of Interior has asked to restore the internet services including data services, Wifi and fixed line DSL, which were blocked in some areas of Lahore.

It added, the competent authority has also accorded approval to suspend internet services including data services, Wifi and fixed line DSL within a radius of five kilometer in the areas of three districts of Punjab along with GT Road only for maintaining law and order situation.

The services will remain suspended with immediate effect till further request of re-opening of internet services in Kala Shah Kaku in district Sheikhupura besides Muridke, Kamonki, Gujranwala and Wazirabad of district Gujranwala and Gujrat.

The PTA has been asked to take further necessary action in the matter accordingly in coordination with the Home Department, Government of Punjab.