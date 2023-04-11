Restoration of Iran-Saudi diplomatic ties important for peace in region: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were very important for peace in the region.

Talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini, who called on him here, the foreign minister said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Iran in all fields.

During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to relationship between the two countries, said a press release issued by the ministry of foreign affairs.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari eulogized the services of the outgoing ambassador during his stay in Pakistan.