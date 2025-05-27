- Home
Restoration Of Kuwaiti Visas For The Pakistani Community After 19 Years Is A Testament To Chaudhry Salik Hussain’s Personal Interest. Coordinator Federal Minister
Published May 27, 2025 | 06:19 PM
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is very active in bringing the world closer to Pakistan, the nation is getting results. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain’s Coordinator Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his family believe in public service and merit.
He said that Chaudhry Salik Hussain makes providing employment abroad for skilled people one of the top priorities. He said that the restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after a year is a testament to Chaudhry Salik Hussain’s personal interest.
