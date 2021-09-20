:The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed almost 65 per cent of restoration and conservation work at Deewan-e-Khaas, Lal Burj and Kala Burj inside Shah Jahan's quadrangle at the Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed almost 65 per cent of restoration and conservation work at Deewan-e-Khaas, Lal Burj and Kala Burj inside Shah Jahan's quadrangle at the Lahore Fort.

According to a press release, issued here on Monday, the cost of the project was Rs 32 million, and it would be completed by Dec 2021.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that Deewan-e-Khaas was one of the important monuments at the Lahore Fort and it belonged to Shah Jahan's era. He said it was crucial to restore the monument, as it had deteriorated with the passage of time.

The WCLA started its restoration in 2020 and now it would soon be completed, he added.

The DG said that once the quadrangle was restored, it would regain its original glory and look.

Lashari said that tourists would be able to see the restored monument soon.

WCLA Conservation Director Najam Usaqib said that the skilled persons were involved in the process of restoration and added that the marble inlay work had also been done carefully and would soon be completed.

He said it was an uphill task to conserve the white marble, adding that graffiti on the pillars and inside Deewan-e-Khaas had also been removed.

The sections undergoing repair and conservation work would be opened for the public after completion of work by the end of 2021, he added. The conservation work also includes the replacement of brackets and broken marble slabs.

To match previously used materials, marble of the same physical and chemical properties had been brought for the monument.