UrduPoint.com

Restoration Of Lahore Fort's Various Sections To Complete By December: WCLA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Restoration of Lahore Fort's various sections to complete by December: WCLA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed almost 65 per cent of restoration and conservation work at Deewan-e-Khaas, Lal Burj and Kala Burj inside Shah Jahan's quadrangle at the Lahore Fort.

According to a press release, issued here on Monday, the cost of the project was Rs 32 million, and it would be completed by Dec 2021.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that Deewan-e-Khaas was one of the important monuments at the Lahore Fort and it belonged to Shah Jahan's era. He said it was crucial to restore the monument, as it had deteriorated with the passage of time.

The WCLA started its restoration in 2020 and now it would soon be completed, he added.

The DG said that once the quadrangle was restored, it would regain its original glory and look.

Lashari said that tourists would be able to see the restored monument soon.

WCLA Conservation Director Najam Usaqib said that the skilled persons were involved in the process of restoration and added that the marble inlay work had also been done carefully and would soon be completed.

He said it was an uphill task to conserve the white marble, adding that graffiti on the pillars and inside Deewan-e-Khaas had also been removed.

The sections undergoing repair and conservation work would be opened for the public after completion of work by the end of 2021, he added. The conservation work also includes the replacement of brackets and broken marble slabs.

To match previously used materials, marble of the same physical and chemical properties had been brought for the monument.

Related Topics

Lahore Same 2020 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Za ..

Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 minute ago
 UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on ..

UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on Rabies Awareness and its Contr ..

4 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Us ..

Vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Users in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Gastech opens in Dubai tomorrow

Gastech opens in Dubai tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto death anniversary observed ..

Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto death anniversary observed

13 minutes ago
 Eco-friendly environment among top priorities of F ..

Eco-friendly environment among top priorities of Federal Government: Governor Si ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.