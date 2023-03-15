Restoration of law & order top priority of police: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Wednesday said restoration of law and order was among his top priorities

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Wednesday said restoration of law and order was among his top priorities.

The RPO stated this while addressing an open court along with police officers and 'Jawans' at DRC Hall Tank during his visit to Tank.

On his arrival, the RPO was welcomed by District Police Officer Tank Waqar Ahmad, SP Investigation Yasir Aman and other senior police officers while a smartly turned out contingent of police also present a salute to the regional police chief.

The RPO also presided over a high-level meeting of police officers at the District Police Office Tank wherein he reviewed the performance of the police and issued special instructions to the participants of the meeting.

Later, the RPO addressed an open court along with police officers and 'Jawans' at DRC Hall, Tank which was attended by a number of officers and 'Jawans' of all ranks from various units, including the District Tank.

The RPO said that police were the protectors of people's lives and property, adding, serving the citizens and prevention of crimes should be the motto of police.

He said no no compromise would be made on the dignity of the police force and all possible measures would be taken for the welfare of the force.

On this occasion, he urged the senior officers of the police to maintain a friendly and loving attitude towards their subordinates.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of Tank police, he said the district police has rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism and the people value their sacrifices.

"In current situation, there are many difficulties but these will be overcome soon," he vowed.

The RPO Dera, along with DPO Tank, visited police station Gul-e-Imam and picket Gul Imam, where he met with the personnel and inquired about their problems and issued immediate orders for their resolution.