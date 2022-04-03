UrduPoint.com

Restoration Of Mundaan Swerage Plant To Help Resolve Discharging Sanitation Water: DC Bannu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Restoration of Mundaan Swerage Plant to help resolve discharging sanitation water: DC Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Zubair Khan Niazi here on Sunday said that Mundaan Swerage Treatment Plant has been restored after 20-years that would be resolved problem of discharging sanitation water.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with his subordinates to ensure provision of edible items on subsidized rates to public during the holy month of Ramazan. All the assistant commissioners and concerned staff attended the meeting.

DC lauded the efforts and services of Chief Executive Communication and Works Department, Tauqeer Hussain Shah and Xeon Hamraz Khattak and said that work on restoration of Mudaan Swerage Plant became possible with their personal interest.

The DC directed the participants to make the Ramazan Sassta Bazaar fully operational during the holy month of Ramazan and to pay full attention to all administrative matters so that the best facilities could be provided to the public and any untoward incident could be avoided.

He further directed that a check-up should be held on the prices of daily necessities in this holy month so that all the necessities of daily life use could be made available to the people at reasonable prices.

