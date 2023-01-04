UrduPoint.com

Restoration Of Parks Must For Healthy Environment, Society: Administrator, DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 06:34 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Administrator, DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Wednesday said that development and restoration of parks was imperative for healthy society; therefore, it was very important to make the parks in the city greener and cleaner.

He expressed these views while inspecting Agha Khan Park, Gulistan-e-Ayesha Park, Bagh-e-Rizwan and Usmania Playground.

He directed the officials concerned to develop and maintain greenery in the parks, as well as install necessary recreational facilities there.

He also vowed to resolve the municipal problems in a phased manner.

