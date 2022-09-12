Restoration of parks part of plan to make Karachi a green, eco-friendly: Murtaza Wahab

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the restoration of parks is part of the plan to make the city a green and eco-friendly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the restoration of parks is part of the plan to make the city a green and eco-friendly.

"In connection with the restoration of 100 parks in Central District, Ibn-e-Insha Park has been renovated and opened to the public.

The journey of construction and development of the city will continue, the administrator said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the newly renovated Ibn e Insha Park in North Nazimabad here, said a statement.

Karachi Municipal Commissioner (KMC) Syed Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner, Administrator District Central Taha Saleem and other officers were also present on the occasion.

"It is hoped that the residents here will enjoy this beautiful recreational facility in the form of Ibn Insha Park and continue to play their part in its protection," he added.

He said that earlier 32 parks have been restored and handed over to the citizens in Central District and this is the 33rd park that has been completed under the Hundred Parks Project.

Earlier Bi Amma Park North Karachi, Farhan Shaheed Park Block-I North Nazimabad, Asif Shaheed Park Block-N North Nazimabad, Bagh e Mustafa Federal B Area, Park in North Karachi and other parks were opened for the public, he added.

He said that we are handing over the park to Baghban Committees consisting of local people so that they can take care of the park in their own area.

The Administrator so far, 28 Baghban Committees have been formed in the city, which include people from every schools of thought in the same area.

Murtaza Wahab said that in the places where these parks have been restored, there were previously garbage pits or parks in a dilapidated condition.

"The parks have been made lush and green and facilities for children and adults are provided so that people can enjoy the same close to their residence," he added.

He said that renovation and restoration projects of many parks have been completed in other districts of Karachi and the citizens have got a lot of facilities from it.

All the new and old parks of Karachi are being given full attention and special instructions have been issued to the concerned department in this regard, he said.

He said that the parks are named after eminent personalities who have served the city so that future generations will be aware of the achievements of the city's heroes.