PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash Monday said the revival of Peshawar city's glory in true letter and spirit was a top priority of the provincial government.

This he stated while presiding over a meeting regarding 'PLAN PESHAWAR REVIVAL' held here at the Secretariat of City District Government Peshawar which was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Ayesha Bano, Member Provincial Assembly Dr. Asiya Asad, Director General of City District Government Peshawar Mian Shafiqul-ur-Rehman, Administrator of Town One Saleem Khan, officers from all four towns and PDA.

He said the steps had been taken to restore the glory of Peshawar immediately after the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus pandemic.

In the meeting, the participants had given their suggestions for restoration of Peshawar's glory and an advisory committee was formed under the supervision of District Government DG Mian Shafiq-ur Rehman which would also form sub-committees for revival of the city's identification.

A WhatsApp group would be created consisting all members of the committee to maintain a good laison among the members.

Kamran Bangash said that immediate steps should be taken to eradicate wall chalking within the boundaries of the four towns.

In this regard, he called for a report from the administrators of the four towns on a daily basis, saying, the strict action should be taken against those involved in wall chalking.

The advisor also appealed to the citizens give their suggestions to the Focal Person Director General City District Government Peshawar Mian Shafiqul Rehman, if they had for the revival of city's glory and assured for consideration of their suggestions.