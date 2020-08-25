UrduPoint.com
Restoration Of Pink Bus Service Would Facilitate Female Segment Of Society: DIG Hazara

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:45 PM

Restoration of Pink Bus Service would facilitate female segment of society: DIG Hazara

In a bid to facilitate the female segment of the society Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman sent recommendations to the provincial government to reopen Pink Bus Service (PBS) for women and children

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :In a bid to facilitate the female segment of the society Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman sent recommendations to the provincial government to reopen Pink Bus Service (PBS) for women and children.

According to the detail, DIG sent the recommendations to the Transport and Mass Transit Peshawar for the restoration of PBS.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said that restoration of PBS would facilitate female and children and also prevent working women from day to day harassment situation in the public transport.

Students, children, and families would travel on good service with affordable fares, he said.

Abbottabad was the second city of KPK where dedicated PBS for women following the agreement between Japan's UNOPS and the Transport & Mass Transit Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was inked in 2016 and seven buses started their operation from 26th April 2019 where female and children below 10 years of age could travel.

KPK government imported 14 buses from Mitsubishi Japan and also inaugurated the first bus service, the buses had a capacity of 40 seats each and passengers can also stand in the bus during they travel.

It would resolve unpleasant and substandard public transport issues for women and it would also provide a respectable service for women, he said.

Initially, the PBS was launched for women and underage children but later owing to the financial issues the administration allowed the families to travel, during the first quarter of 2020 however the contractor of the PBS surrendered as he could not manage to run the service, ultimately PBS was stopped just after few months of its inauguration.

The PBS terminals were established in all over the city from Fawara Chowk Abbottabad to Ayub Medical Complex, the contractor of the Pink Bus Service would decide the route of the service after a meeting with the deputy commissioner Abbottabad.

