Restoration of railway service imperative to avoid Rs.5 billion loss: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday urged the authorities concerned to permit railways service to start operation in order to avoid heavy loss being faced by the railway sector every month.

The railway was bearing Rs. 5 billion loses, due to halt in service, he said while talking to a private news channel programs.

The railways sector would not have sufficient money to pay salary of the employees next month, he added. The decision being taken by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for observing smart lockdown, would help restore the communication sector, he lauded.

The minister said that poor employees could not afford continuous lockdown situation in the country and added that the people had become fed up because of this tense situation.

The railways was the only cheap service which, the poor segment of society was availing in the country, he observed. The people were waiting for lifting temporary ban on rail service for reaching their hometown and offices, he said.

To a question about air service, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the airbus could only lift two hundred passengers while the train could carry one thousand passengers at a time.

He said airplane was very expensive while train service is much cheaper than air travelling.

Pakistan is a poor country and the railway was the only cheap mode of means that could be affordable with meager salary structure of poor class. He hoped that cabinet meeting being held next day could take concrete decisions for improving the situation being faced by the nation due to coronavirus pandemic.

In reply to a question, he suggested that 50 to 60 per cent train service should be restored to protect the railways from heavy loses.

"All foolproof arrangements regarding protection from dangerous virus, have been made for passengers at railway stations and for the people travelling by train," he said.