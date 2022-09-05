UrduPoint.com

Restoration Of Roads Damaged During Recent Rains Started: Admin Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that restoration work of the roads damaged during the recent rains has been started

"Efforts are being made to complete the repair work in the shortest possible time. Providing transportation facilities to the citizens in daily life is the first priority of the provincial government for which all available resources are being utilized," the Administrator said this while inspecting the road maintenance work during a late night visit to different areas of the city.

Concerned officers were also with him on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi reviewed the restoration work of Mohsin Bhopali Underpass in Central District and inspected the repair work of Tipu Sultan Road in East District.

He also inspected Jamaluddin Afghani Road and issued orders for its restoration.

He also inspected the repair work of the road at Sea Breeze in the South District.

Giving a briefing to the Administrator Karachi regarding the road maintenance work, the concerned officers said that there were serious problems in the traffic as the roads were broken but now they were being repaired.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed the concerned officers to speed up the work so that the road infrastructure could be made motorable as soon as possible.

He said"After the recent rains, special attention is being paid to the roads which have been affected by the rains." "After conducting a complete survey of all these roads and arteries, the work has been started and the machinery and staff of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are participating in it," he added.

The Administrator said"In the reconstruction of roads, special care is being taken to fix the underground drainage system so that the constructed roads prove sustainable." Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the recent rains in the city were unusual due to which the roads were affected at many places.

Meanwhile, he also visited different areas and camps of flood victims and reviewed the assistance provided to them.

The Administrator Karachi said"KMC is also collecting aid for the flood victims on its own and efforts are being made to help as many people as possible."

