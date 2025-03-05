Restoration of roads in Kaghan Valley accelerated after heavy snowfall, landslides

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In response to the recent heavy snowfall and landslides that disrupted travel in Kaghan Valley, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has accelerated efforts to restore connectivity.

Under the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Advisor for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Zahid Khan Zenab, and Director General of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Shabbir Khan, restoration operations have been intensified to reopen closed roads and ensure smooth travel for locals and tourists alike.

The severe weather conditions led to road closures in Kaghan Bazaar and surrounding areas, leaving thousands of residents stranded and causing significant inconvenience. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Director General Shabbir Khan ordered the deployment of additional machinery and technical staff to expedite the restoration process.

Owing to the tireless efforts of KDA’s technical teams, key roads in Kaghan Bazaar and Shogran have been successfully reopened for traffic.

Restoration work continues at a rapid pace to address remaining challenges and prevent further disruptions to travel in the region.

The swift and coordinated response by the authorities has been widely praised, particularly for its focus on minimizing hardships for local communities and ensuring the safety and convenience of tourists visiting the scenic Kaghan Valley.

“Our teams are working round the clock to restore normalcy and ensure that residents and visitors face no inconvenience,” said Director General Shabbir Khan. The efforts underscore the government’s commitment to maintaining infrastructure and supporting tourism in one of the province’s most popular destinations.

The restoration of roads is expected to boost local tourism and provide much-needed relief to residents who rely on these routes for daily travel and economic activities.