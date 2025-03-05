Restoration Of Roads In Kaghan Valley Accelerated After Heavy Snowfall, Landslides
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In response to the recent heavy snowfall and landslides that disrupted travel in Kaghan Valley, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has accelerated efforts to restore connectivity.
Under the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Advisor for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Zahid Khan Zenab, and Director General of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Shabbir Khan, restoration operations have been intensified to reopen closed roads and ensure smooth travel for locals and tourists alike.
The severe weather conditions led to road closures in Kaghan Bazaar and surrounding areas, leaving thousands of residents stranded and causing significant inconvenience. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Director General Shabbir Khan ordered the deployment of additional machinery and technical staff to expedite the restoration process.
Owing to the tireless efforts of KDA’s technical teams, key roads in Kaghan Bazaar and Shogran have been successfully reopened for traffic.
Restoration work continues at a rapid pace to address remaining challenges and prevent further disruptions to travel in the region.
The swift and coordinated response by the authorities has been widely praised, particularly for its focus on minimizing hardships for local communities and ensuring the safety and convenience of tourists visiting the scenic Kaghan Valley.
“Our teams are working round the clock to restore normalcy and ensure that residents and visitors face no inconvenience,” said Director General Shabbir Khan. The efforts underscore the government’s commitment to maintaining infrastructure and supporting tourism in one of the province’s most popular destinations.
The restoration of roads is expected to boost local tourism and provide much-needed relief to residents who rely on these routes for daily travel and economic activities.
Recent Stories
Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to combat climate risks
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan
Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food authority seizes 25,000 kg of substandard, hazardous pickles6 minutes ago
-
Restoration of roads in Kaghan Valley accelerated after heavy snowfall, landslides6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to get pedestrian-friendly Blue Area with modern amenities6 minutes ago
-
AIOU Mirpur-AJK region managed Autumn 2024 exams for Matric and FA16 minutes ago
-
50 new parks being constructed in Karachi: Mayor Karachi16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan showcases Digital Advancements at MWC 202526 minutes ago
-
Sindh Sports Minister awards Rs 2 lakh to taekwondo champion Abu Huraira26 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt condemns incident of blast in Khuzdar26 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister visits Darul Uloom Haqqania, vows Justice for Shaheed Maulana Hamid- ul-Haq26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to combat climate risks28 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide chairs meeting to discuss RAMS46 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to present citizen along daughter on custody case filed by Polish woman1 hour ago