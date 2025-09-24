Restoration Of Sump Wells Bring Relief To Pahapur’s Residents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 02:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The district administration is moving ahead successfully with achieving district level service delivery targets, bringing relief to people.
As part of efforts the restoration of sump wells in Tehsil Paharpur is progressing rapidly and the initiative is being personally supervised by the tehsil’s assistant commissioner.
According to district administration, sump well no. 43.2 in village Beli and sump well no. 44.2 in Wandi Shah Dao have been fully restored and made operational.
Farmers and residents of the area have welcomed the initiative, saying that the restoration has not only mitigated the impact of waterlogging on their lands but also ensured an uninterrupted water supply for crops, thereby boosting agricultural productivity.
The revival of these sump wells has provided significant relief to local communities from issues related to waterlogging and salinity (seepage problems), while also improving access to water for agricultural purposes.
The administration has said that the restoration of remaining sump wells was underway in a phased manner, and a comprehensive strategy had been devised to solarize all wells once operational.
It says that the move aimed to ensure a sustainable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly water supply system.
